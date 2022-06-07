Shree Worstex L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 161.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 161.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 493.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 709.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.