Shree Worstex L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 161.05% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 161.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 493.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 709.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
|Shree Worstex Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.17
|-0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.17
|-0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.21
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.05
|-0.46
|Other Income
|--
|0.15
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.07
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.07
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.14
|3.14
|3.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2.59
|2.59
|1.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|0.22
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|0.22
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|0.22
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|0.22
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited