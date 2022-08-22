 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Worstex L Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 1126.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in June 2022 up 1126.03% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 104.42% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 83.82% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

Shree Worstex Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.47 0.07 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.47 0.07 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.83 0.37 0.02
Depreciation 0.11 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.37 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.67 0.08
Other Income 0.00 -- 1.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.67 1.73
Interest 0.25 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.67 1.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.67 1.73
Tax -0.01 -0.12 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.55 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.55 1.47
Equity Share Capital 3.14 3.14 3.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2.11 2.59 2.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -1.74 4.69
Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.74 4.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -1.74 4.69
Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.74 4.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Worstex L #Shree Worstex Limited
first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.