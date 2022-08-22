Shree Worstex L Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 1126.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in June 2022 up 1126.03% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 104.42% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 83.82% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.
|
|Shree Worstex Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.47
|0.07
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.47
|0.07
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.37
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.11
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.37
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.67
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.67
|1.73
|Interest
|0.25
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.67
|1.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.67
|1.73
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.12
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.55
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.55
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|3.14
|3.14
|3.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2.11
|2.59
|2.59
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.74
|4.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.74
|4.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.74
|4.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.74
|4.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited