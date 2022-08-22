Shree Worstex L Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 1126.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in June 2022 up 1126.03% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 104.42% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 83.82% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months