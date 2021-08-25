Shree Worstex L Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 51.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 51.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 up 1433.85% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 up 1230.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.