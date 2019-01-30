Shree Worstex L Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 1249.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2018 up 1249.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 up 2085.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 up 2260% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.
|
|Shree Worstex Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.21
|0.41
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.21
|0.41
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.53
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|-0.16
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|-0.14
|0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.17
|-0.16
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.17
|-0.16
|0.05
|Tax
|0.30
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.87
|-0.16
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.87
|-0.16
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.14
|3.14
|3.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.69
|0.69
|0.22
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.76
|-0.51
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.76
|-0.51
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.76
|-0.51
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.76
|-0.51
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited