Shree Worstex L Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 1249.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2018 up 1249.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 up 2085.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 up 2260% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.