Shree Steel Wir Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, down 42.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in March 2023 down 42.78% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 89.8% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

Shree Steel Wir EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2022.

Shree Steel Wir shares closed at 38.12 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.66% returns over the last 6 months and 66.10% over the last 12 months.