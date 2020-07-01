Shree Steel Wir Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore, up 13.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore in March 2020 up 13.4% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 up 393.92% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020 up 135.14% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

Shree Steel Wir EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2019.

Shree Steel Wir shares closed at 15.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 8.63% returns over the last 6 months