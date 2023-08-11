Shree Steel Wir Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 50.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 50.71% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 115.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Shree Steel Wir EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Shree Steel Wir shares closed at 36.75 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 54.09% over the last 12 months.