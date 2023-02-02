 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Steel Wir Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Steel Wire Ropes are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 1239.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 7000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Shree Steel Wire Ropes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.97 5.00 3.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.97 5.00 3.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.95 3.11 2.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 0.39 -0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.71 0.61 0.55
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.44 0.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 0.37 -0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 0.38 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.63 0.38 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.63 0.38 -0.07
Tax 0.24 -0.02 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.39 0.40 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.39 0.40 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.31 3.31 3.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.21 -0.10
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.21 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.21 -0.10
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.21 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited