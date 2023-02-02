Shree Steel Wir Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 1239.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 7000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Shree Steel Wir EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

