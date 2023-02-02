English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Steel Wir Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Steel Wire Ropes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 1239.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 7000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Steel Wire Ropes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.975.003.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.975.003.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.953.112.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.140.39-0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.610.55
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.440.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.37-0.07
    Other Income0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.38-0.07
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.630.38-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.630.38-0.07
    Tax0.24-0.02-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.390.40-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.390.40-0.03
    Equity Share Capital3.313.313.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.21-0.10
    Diluted EPS1.181.21-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.21-0.10
    Diluted EPS1.181.21-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited