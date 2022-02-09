Shree Steel Wir Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, down 21.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in December 2021 down 21.2% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 108.76% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 98.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Shree Steel Wir shares closed at 27.65 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)