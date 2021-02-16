Shree Steel Wir Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, down 36.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in December 2020 down 36.62% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 59.55% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

Shree Steel Wir EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2019.

Shree Steel Wir shares closed at 22.40 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 41.59% over the last 12 months.