Shree Steel Wir Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 86.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2019 up 86.97% from Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019 up 1790.94% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019 up 10000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Shree Steel Wir EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2018.

Shree Steel Wir shares closed at 9.74 on January 27, 2020 (BSE)