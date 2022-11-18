Shree Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Shree Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Shree Secu shares closed at 18.20 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)