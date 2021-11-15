Shree Secu Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 0.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 141.18% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Shree Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Shree Secu shares closed at 14.85 on September 06, 2021 (BSE)