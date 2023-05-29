English
    Shree Secu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 38.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 38.64% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 778.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 800% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.Shree Secu shares closed at 0.53 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -77.16% returns over the last 6 months
    Shree Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.130.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.130.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.070.06
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.070.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.070.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.070.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.070.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.070.06
    Equity Share Capital79.8079.8079.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.020.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.020.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Secu #Shree Securities
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:26 pm