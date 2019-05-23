Shree Secu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 30.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 30.55% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 up 156.35% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 up 155.32% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

Shree Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Shree Secu shares closed at 10.00 on March 02, 2015 (BSE)