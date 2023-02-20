Shree Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 103.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.