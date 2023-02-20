Shree Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 103.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Shree Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Shree Secu shares closed at 19.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE)