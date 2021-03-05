Shree Secu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 2.44% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 48.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Shree Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Shree Secu shares closed at 10.00 on March 02, 2015 (BSE)