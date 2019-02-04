Shree Secu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 281.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in December 2018 up 281.5% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 down 362.06% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 down 360.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

Shree Secu shares closed at 10.00 on March 02, 2015 (BSE)