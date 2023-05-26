Shree Salasar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 75.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 75.53% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 120.59% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.