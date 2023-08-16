Shree Salasar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 8.39% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 577.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Shree Salasar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.