Shree Salasar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 55.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 55.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 63.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Shree Salasar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.