Shree Salasar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 65.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 65.09% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 90.3% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 77.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.