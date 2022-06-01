Shree Salasar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Salasar Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore in March 2022 up 16.57% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 91.55% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 89.92% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.
Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2021.
|
|Shree Salasar Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.88
|7.51
|5.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.88
|7.51
|5.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.01
|6.68
|3.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.26
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.23
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.33
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.34
|1.28
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.33
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.33
|1.25
|Tax
|0.03
|0.10
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.24
|1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.24
|1.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.09
|0.24
|1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.40
|5.40
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.75
|3.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.75
|3.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.75
|3.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.75
|3.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited