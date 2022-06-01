Shree Salasar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore in March 2022 up 16.57% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 91.55% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 89.92% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2021.