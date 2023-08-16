Shree Salasar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, up 269.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in June 2023 up 269.11% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 756.52% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Shree Salasar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.