Shree Salasar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 2929.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in June 2021 up 2929.32% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 up 1552.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 up 1133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Shree Salasar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.