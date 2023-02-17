Shree Salasar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 93.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 93.01% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 66.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.