Shree Salasar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore, up 1230.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.51 crore in December 2021 up 1230.54% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 143.89% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Shree Salasar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Shree Salasar shares closed at 12.00 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)