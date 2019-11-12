Shree Renuka Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.90 crore, up 39.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,283.90 crore in September 2019 up 39.46% from Rs. 920.60 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.00 crore in September 2019 up 86.91% from Rs. 275.10 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.30 crore in September 2019 down 19.54% from Rs. 56.30 crore in September 2018.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 8.10 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.20% returns over the last 6 months and -41.09% over the last 12 months.