Shree Renuka Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,984.50 crore, up 58.52% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,984.50 crore in March 2022 up 58.52% from Rs. 1,251.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.90 crore in March 2022 up 22.08% from Rs. 114.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 256.80 crore in March 2021.

Shree Renuka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 44.85 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.21% returns over the last 6 months and 194.10% over the last 12 months.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,984.50 1,966.50 1,251.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,984.50 1,966.50 1,251.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,991.30 1,719.10 1,410.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.50 11.80 33.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -475.60 -142.90 -631.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.50 35.70 31.30
Depreciation 49.90 46.70 50.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.80 181.60 168.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.10 114.50 189.20
Other Income 19.10 15.10 16.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.20 129.60 206.00
Interest 94.70 86.00 96.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.50 43.60 109.30
Exceptional Items 9.50 -- 6.30
P/L Before Tax 132.00 43.60 115.60
Tax -7.90 0.20 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.90 43.40 114.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.90 43.40 114.60
Equity Share Capital 212.80 212.80 212.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.66 0.20 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.66 0.20 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.66 0.20 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.66 0.20 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
