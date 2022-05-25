Shree Renuka Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,984.50 crore, up 58.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,984.50 crore in March 2022 up 58.52% from Rs. 1,251.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.90 crore in March 2022 up 22.08% from Rs. 114.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 256.80 crore in March 2021.

Shree Renuka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 44.85 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.21% returns over the last 6 months and 194.10% over the last 12 months.