 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Renuka Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,919.70 crore, up 141.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,919.70 crore in June 2022 up 141.41% from Rs. 795.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 228.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.70 crore in June 2022 up 196.63% from Rs. 74.20 crore in June 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,919.70 1,984.50 795.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,919.70 1,984.50 795.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,310.30 1,991.30 435.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.80 3.50 0.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 282.20 -475.60 290.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.20 32.50 28.40
Depreciation 56.50 49.90 51.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 235.90 184.80 125.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.20 198.10 -137.60
Other Income 20.40 19.10 11.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.20 217.20 -126.10
Interest 118.60 94.70 102.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -103.40 122.50 -228.30
Exceptional Items -- 9.50 --
P/L Before Tax -103.40 132.00 -228.30
Tax -- -7.90 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -103.40 139.90 -228.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -103.40 139.90 -228.30
Equity Share Capital 212.80 212.80 212.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.66 -1.07
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.66 -1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.66 -1.07
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.66 -1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Renuka #Shree Renuka Sugars #sugar
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.