Shree Renuka Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,919.70 crore, up 141.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,919.70 crore in June 2022 up 141.41% from Rs. 795.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 228.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.70 crore in June 2022 up 196.63% from Rs. 74.20 crore in June 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.