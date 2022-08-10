Shree Renuka Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,919.70 crore, up 141.41% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,919.70 crore in June 2022 up 141.41% from Rs. 795.20 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 228.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.70 crore in June 2022 up 196.63% from Rs. 74.20 crore in June 2021.
Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,919.70
|1,984.50
|795.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,919.70
|1,984.50
|795.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,310.30
|1,991.30
|435.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.80
|3.50
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|282.20
|-475.60
|290.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.20
|32.50
|28.40
|Depreciation
|56.50
|49.90
|51.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|235.90
|184.80
|125.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.20
|198.10
|-137.60
|Other Income
|20.40
|19.10
|11.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.20
|217.20
|-126.10
|Interest
|118.60
|94.70
|102.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-103.40
|122.50
|-228.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|9.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-103.40
|132.00
|-228.30
|Tax
|--
|-7.90
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-103.40
|139.90
|-228.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-103.40
|139.90
|-228.30
|Equity Share Capital
|212.80
|212.80
|212.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.66
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited