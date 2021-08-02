Shree Renuka Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 795.20 crore, down 40.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.20 crore in June 2021 down 40.17% from Rs. 1,329.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 228.30 crore in June 2021 down 1975.45% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.20 crore in June 2021 down 152.14% from Rs. 142.30 crore in June 2020.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 34.25 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)