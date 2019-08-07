Shree Renuka Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 997.30 crore, up 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 997.30 crore in June 2019 up 3.24% from Rs. 966.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.00 crore in June 2019 up 11.07% from Rs. 178.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.30 crore in June 2019 up 584.91% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2018.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 7.75 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -39.22% over the last 12 months.