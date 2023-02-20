Shree Renuka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore, up 26.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.29% from Rs. 1,966.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2021.