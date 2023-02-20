 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Renuka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore, up 26.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.29% from Rs. 1,966.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2021.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,483.50 2,129.50 1,966.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,483.50 2,129.50 1,966.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,202.70 1,190.70 1,719.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 3.70 11.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -255.40 612.20 -142.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.70 41.70 35.70
Depreciation 57.50 57.20 46.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 310.40 220.90 181.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.20 3.10 114.50
Other Income 17.30 22.90 15.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.50 26.00 129.60
Interest 131.10 120.50 86.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.40 -94.50 43.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.40 -94.50 43.60
Tax -- 9.60 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.40 -104.10 43.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.40 -104.10 43.40
Equity Share Capital 212.80 212.80 212.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.49 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.49 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.49 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.49 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
