Shree Renuka Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,966.50 crore, up 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,966.50 crore in December 2021 up 43.34% from Rs. 1,371.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021 up 132.03% from Rs. 135.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2021 up 47.53% from Rs. 119.50 crore in December 2020.

Shree Renuka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2020.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 36.80 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.46% returns over the last 6 months and 300.00% over the last 12 months.