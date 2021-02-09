Shree Renuka Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,371.90 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,371.90 crore in December 2020 up 40.62% from Rs. 975.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.50 crore in December 2020 up 28.19% from Rs. 188.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.50 crore in December 2020 up 137.57% from Rs. 50.30 crore in December 2019.

Shree Renuka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2019.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 10.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)