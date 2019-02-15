Shree Renuka Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.90 crore, down 37.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,102.90 crore in December 2018 down 37.29% from Rs. 1,758.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.60 crore in December 2018 up 103.03% from Rs. 2,267.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.30 crore in December 2018 up 327.5% from Rs. 52.00 crore in December 2017.

Shree Renuka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.99 in December 2017.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 10.20 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.73% returns over the last 6 months and -35.03% over the last 12 months.