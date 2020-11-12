PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Renuka Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.50 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,596.50 crore in September 2020 up 13.48% from Rs. 1,406.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.40 crore in September 2020 down 96.26% from Rs. 2,817.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.20 crore in September 2020 up 398.71% from Rs. 46.60 crore in September 2019.

Shree Renuka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.70 in September 2019.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 9.75 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 107.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,596.501,343.801,406.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,596.501,343.801,406.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials742.80649.50621.30
Purchase of Traded Goods6.60139.7082.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks613.00309.80559.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.3026.9028.90
Depreciation52.2051.3053.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.40102.40167.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.2064.20-106.30
Other Income8.8010.206.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.0074.40-100.10
Interest88.50104.20123.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.50-29.80-223.50
Exceptional Items129.80--288.90
P/L Before Tax128.30-29.8065.40
Tax23.505.5089.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.80-35.30-23.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----2,763.40
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.80-35.302,739.60
Minority Interest0.600.4078.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.40-34.902,817.90
Equity Share Capital212.80191.70191.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.52-0.1814.70
Diluted EPS0.52-0.1814.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.52-0.1814.70
Diluted EPS0.52-0.1814.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Renuka #Shree Renuka Sugars #sugar

