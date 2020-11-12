Shree Renuka Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,596.50 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,596.50 crore in September 2020 up 13.48% from Rs. 1,406.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.40 crore in September 2020 down 96.26% from Rs. 2,817.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.20 crore in September 2020 up 398.71% from Rs. 46.60 crore in September 2019.

Shree Renuka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.70 in September 2019.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 9.75 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 107.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.