    Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,284.00 crore, up 16.95% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,284.00 crore in June 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 1,953.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.20 crore in June 2023 down 21.98% from Rs. 113.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.20 crore in June 2023 up 103.46% from Rs. 69.40 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.66% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Renuka Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,284.002,328.501,953.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,284.002,328.501,953.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,403.702,514.501,313.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods--11.706.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks548.60-708.50294.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.5043.1036.90
    Depreciation64.1060.1058.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses220.60209.10249.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.50198.50-6.10
    Other Income70.6041.5017.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.10240.0010.90
    Interest214.00189.60123.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-136.9050.40-113.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-136.9050.40-113.00
    Tax2.005.800.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-138.9044.60-113.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-138.9044.60-113.90
    Minority Interest0.70-1.800.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-138.2042.80-113.30
    Equity Share Capital212.80212.80212.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.650.20-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.650.20-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.650.20-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.650.20-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

