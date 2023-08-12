Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,284.00 crore, up 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,284.00 crore in June 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 1,953.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.20 crore in June 2023 down 21.98% from Rs. 113.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.20 crore in June 2023 up 103.46% from Rs. 69.40 crore in June 2022.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.66% over the last 12 months.