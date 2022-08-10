Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.00 crore, up 134.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,953.00 crore in June 2022 up 134.9% from Rs. 831.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.30 crore in June 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 240.40 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.40 crore in June 2022 up 184.53% from Rs. 82.10 crore in June 2021.
Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,953.00
|2,172.90
|831.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,953.00
|2,172.90
|831.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,313.80
|2,085.40
|438.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.80
|3.60
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|294.10
|-411.60
|319.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.90
|36.30
|31.90
|Depreciation
|58.50
|51.60
|53.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|249.00
|184.80
|128.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.10
|222.80
|-141.20
|Other Income
|17.00
|17.80
|5.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.90
|240.60
|-135.80
|Interest
|123.90
|100.00
|105.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-113.00
|140.60
|-241.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-113.00
|140.60
|-241.00
|Tax
|0.90
|-18.20
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-113.90
|158.80
|-241.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-113.90
|158.80
|-241.00
|Minority Interest
|0.60
|-2.50
|0.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-113.30
|156.30
|-240.40
|Equity Share Capital
|212.80
|212.80
|212.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.73
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.73
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.73
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.73
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited