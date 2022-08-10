 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.00 crore, up 134.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,953.00 crore in June 2022 up 134.9% from Rs. 831.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.30 crore in June 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 240.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.40 crore in June 2022 up 184.53% from Rs. 82.10 crore in June 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,953.00 2,172.90 831.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,953.00 2,172.90 831.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,313.80 2,085.40 438.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.80 3.60 0.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 294.10 -411.60 319.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.90 36.30 31.90
Depreciation 58.50 51.60 53.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 249.00 184.80 128.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.10 222.80 -141.20
Other Income 17.00 17.80 5.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.90 240.60 -135.80
Interest 123.90 100.00 105.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -113.00 140.60 -241.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -113.00 140.60 -241.00
Tax 0.90 -18.20 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -113.90 158.80 -241.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -113.90 158.80 -241.00
Minority Interest 0.60 -2.50 0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -113.30 156.30 -240.40
Equity Share Capital 212.80 212.80 212.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.73 -1.13
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.73 -1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.73 -1.13
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.73 -1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
