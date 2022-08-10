Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.00 crore, up 134.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,953.00 crore in June 2022 up 134.9% from Rs. 831.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.30 crore in June 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 240.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.40 crore in June 2022 up 184.53% from Rs. 82.10 crore in June 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.88% over the last 12 months.