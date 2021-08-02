Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 831.40 crore, down 38.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.40 crore in June 2021 down 38.13% from Rs. 1,343.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.40 crore in June 2021 down 588.83% from Rs. 34.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.10 crore in June 2021 down 165.31% from Rs. 125.70 crore in June 2020.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 34.15 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)