Shree Renuka Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,049.00 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,049.00 crore in June 2019 up 7.22% from Rs. 978.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 364.20 crore in June 2019 up 58.48% from Rs. 877.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2019 down 87.67% from Rs. 124.90 crore in June 2018.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 7.75 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -39.22% over the last 12 months.