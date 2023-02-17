 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,551.60 crore, up 26.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,551.60 crore in December 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 2,014.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.59% from Rs. 42.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.70 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 182.60 crore in December 2021.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,551.60 2,187.60 2,014.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,551.60 2,187.60 2,014.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,329.20 1,195.80 1,811.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 3.70 11.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -357.90 655.10 -225.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.30 47.40 39.80
Depreciation 59.60 59.50 48.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 333.50 240.00 204.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.50 -13.90 122.90
Other Income 11.60 15.70 11.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.10 1.80 134.20
Interest 144.30 133.60 90.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.80 -131.80 43.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.80 -131.80 43.50
Tax 0.60 9.80 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.20 -141.60 43.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.20 -141.60 43.30
Minority Interest 0.10 0.80 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.30 -140.80 42.80
Equity Share Capital 212.80 212.80 212.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.66 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.66 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.66 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.66 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited