Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,551.60 crore, up 26.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,551.60 crore in December 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 2,014.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.59% from Rs. 42.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.70 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 182.60 crore in December 2021.