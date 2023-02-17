English
    Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,551.60 crore, up 26.69% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,551.60 crore in December 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 2,014.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.59% from Rs. 42.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.70 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 182.60 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Renuka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

    Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and 28.72% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Renuka Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,551.602,187.602,014.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,551.602,187.602,014.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,329.201,195.801,811.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.403.7011.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-357.90655.10-225.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3047.4039.80
    Depreciation59.6059.5048.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses333.50240.00204.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.50-13.90122.90
    Other Income11.6015.7011.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.101.80134.20
    Interest144.30133.6090.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.80-131.8043.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.80-131.8043.50
    Tax0.609.800.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.20-141.6043.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.20-141.6043.30
    Minority Interest0.100.80-0.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.30-140.8042.80
    Equity Share Capital212.80212.80212.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.660.20
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.660.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.660.20
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.660.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am