Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.80 crore, up 40.11% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,387.80 crore in December 2020 up 40.11% from Rs. 990.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.00 crore in December 2020 up 182.45% from Rs. 208.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.70 crore in December 2020 up 208.31% from Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2019.

Shree Renuka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2019.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 10.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)

Shree Renuka Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,387.801,596.50990.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,387.801,596.50990.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,884.70742.801,122.70
Purchase of Traded Goods3.706.6010.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-793.00613.00-351.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.5027.3034.70
Depreciation52.5052.2054.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses148.0076.40148.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.4078.20-28.90
Other Income10.808.8013.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.2087.00-15.50
Interest91.7088.50124.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.50-1.50-140.40
Exceptional Items13.80129.80--
P/L Before Tax-11.70128.30-140.40
Tax129.4023.5068.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-141.10104.80-208.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----24.40
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-141.10104.80-233.00
Minority Interest0.100.6024.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates172.00105.40-208.60
Equity Share Capital212.80212.80191.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.52-1.08
Diluted EPS0.660.52-1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.52-1.08
Diluted EPS0.660.52-1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Renuka #Shree Renuka Sugars #sugar
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:00 pm

